1 year goes by with more delays in sentencing of Capital Region contractor

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (news10.com)-The criminal case involving a Capital Region contractor is still playing out one year after his guilty plea.

Some of his angry clients want to know why he has been allowed to delay his prison term and, as they say, continue behavior which is costing them money and time.

Justine Coxaj-Velasco of Albany says she and her husband signed a contract with Dwight Fiero’s company War Cry Contracting last summer.

That they handed Fiero $1,400, which was a down-payment for replacement of their old backyard deck.

But Justine says all they got was….

“A couple of pegs in my ground the rest of the old porch strewn across my yard.”

The irony of it all is,

“He was supposed to be in jail he wasn’t supposed to out, walking around,” Justine added.

That’s because Fiero’s sentencing date on an unrelated Grand Larceny charge was scheduled for March of 2020.

His 1 and a half to 3-year prison term was at first delayed due to concerns over Covid19 which closed courthouses.

But, since March the sentencing has been delayed or adjourned a total of 9 times, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

The last adjournment was granted last week.

“He’s gone to the hospital, provided excuses. Adjournments have been granted. The last time he was here to be sentenced, he hired a new attorney,” said Albany County District Attorney David Soares.

News10’s Anya Tucker found Dwight Fiero at his last known address in Colonie.

Knocked on the door and he answered.

Anya: “You want to come out and talk about your sentencing? You have missed lot of these sentencings.”

Dwight: “I can’t right now.”

Dwght told Anya that he could not talk to her in any kind of detail about the delays, but he did say that he was not trying to escape any kind of justice.

He later told Anya by phone that some of the delays were due to issues with mental illness and that he would provide proof that he reimbursed some money to a few clients via an email to Anya.

That proof has not yet been sent.

A few months back News10 spoke with other angry former clients of Fiero’s who arrived at the Albany County Courthouse only to find out that THAT sentencing had been adjourned.

As for Justine, she got a bit of justice in a $5,000 civil court judgement against Fiero.

She says Fiero never showed up for the court date, and she feels it’s money she will likely never see materialize.

Fiero told Anya over the phone that he was unaware of Justine’s case or the paperwork sent to him by the court.

“Are you concerned that as this is delayed even further that he may victimize other people?” Anya asked DA Soares.

“The only assurance that we have, that we don’t have more victims between this date and the date when he’s sentenced in mid-March is your story. And your story reaching people who will stay away from this individual and will not fall prey to his manipulations,” answered Soares.

So, what about the judge who is allowing for all these adjournments?

Anya reached out to Judge William Carter’s office for comment, sharing the concerns of the people Anya spoke with in her stories.

An emailed response read, “Ethical rules prohibit the judge from commenting on pending cases.”

Fiero’s next scheduled sentencing date is March 18th, 2021.