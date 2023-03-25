LOUISVILLE, Ky.(SU ATHLETICS) – No. 1 Syracuse women’s lacrosse scored 50 seconds into the game and never looked back as it recorded a 17-5 victory at Louisville on Saturday. The Orange improve their overall record to 11-0 and their ACC mark to 5-0.

Meaghan Tyrrell recorded seven points and moved into third place on Syracuse’s all-time points list with 366. She also took over sole possession of fifth place on the ‘Cuse career goals list (228) and second place in career assists (138).

Tyrrell led a balanced offensive attack that featured 10 goal scorers. Emma Tyrrell scored four goals, while Sierra Cockerille had a goal and three assists.

Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell combined for the Orange’s first five goals. Emma Tyrrell scored three times in the first six minutes of the game, all of which came on assists from Meaghan. Syracuse extended the lead to 6-0 before the Cardinals converted on a free position with 4:34 left in the first quarter to get on the scoreboard.

The Orange led 7-1 after 15 minutes of play and Emma Tyrrell’s fourth goal of the day with 22 seconds on the clock gave Syracuse a 12-2 halftime lead.

Natalie Smith scored a pair of goals in the third quarter as the Orange led by as many as 14 in the victory.

The Orange defense held its opponent to less than 10 goals for the sixth times this season. Delaney Sweitzer made six saves in just more than 40 minutes of action, while Kimber Hower made two stops in the fourth quarter.

Olivia Adamson and Katie Goodale combined for 11 draw controls as Syracuse held a 15-9 advantage in the draw circle. The Orange outshot the Cardinals (4-6, 1-4), 36-22.

Top-ranked Syracuse will play its next three games at home starting Tuesday, March 28 against Cornell at 6 p.m. Tickets for all remaining home games are available at Cuse.com/tickets.