1 rescued in Pittsfield fire with more than $50,000 in damages

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Fire Department said they rescued one female during a house fire that has more than $50,000 in damages.

When Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 25 Hubbard Ave they saw 3 family members safe out front and heavy smoke coming from the house. The family members said their daughter was trapped in the basement.

Firefighters then rescued the female in the basement and she was transported to BMC and later flown to Mass General Hospital after she suffered extreme smoke inhalation. One firefighter was transported to BMC with a laceration to the knee after trying to save the victim in the basement.

Red Cross is assisting the family with housing and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.