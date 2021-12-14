1 new death in Washington County COVID update, December 14

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 9, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about a death by a Washington County resident.

COVID Stats:

COVID Active Cases: 296 (- 18)

COVID Confirmed Cases: 7,456 (+ 46)

COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 8.9

COVID Recovered: 7,093 (+ 63)

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 16 (- 1)

COVID Related Deaths: 67 (+ 1)

NOTES ON MONDAY’S CASE ACTIVITY

46 cases were added Monday, December 13 and there were 63 new recoveries of active cases, with 16 current cases hospitalized.

Washington County reported an additional COVID-related death of a 78-year-old. The lost resident had been hospitalized and was vaccinated.

The Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, three had been fully vaccinated (two received the Pfizer series and one received the J&J vaccine).

NYS MASK OR VAX REQUIREMENT IN EFFECT IN PUBLIC PLACES

Late last week Governor Kathy Hochul announced masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. The NYSDOH – New York State Health Department Commissioner later issued a “Health Commissioner’s Determination”, solidifying the announcement made by the Governor.

The mask mandate (or vaccination requirement, whichever is chosen by the business or organization) will be in effect from December 13, 2021 through January 15, 2022. Additionally, the NYSDOH published a new FAQ page on their site relative to the requirements. You can read all the details on the NYS website.