1 new death and 332 new positive cases in Albany County’s COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, December 23, 78.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 38,668 to date, with 332 new positive cases identified since Thursday, December 23. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 242.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 66.6 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 70.7.

There are now 1,057 active cases in Albany County, up from 962 Thursday, December 23. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 2.002 from 1,946. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 37,611 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 213 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Thursday, December 23, and there are 55 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Five of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a woman in her 50’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 469 since the outbreak began.

“We’ve lost another Albany County resident to the virus and I send my condolences to her loved ones,” said County Executive McCoy. “The number of new positive cases is again alarming at over 300 today and that will continue to grow as the COVID-19 spreads and people gather for the holidays. Hospitalizations are currently down and that is important. In order to keep it that way, I continue to encourage anyone who is unvaccinated or currently eligible for a booster to get a shot. I also encourage everyone to wear a mask indoors, say six feet apart, cough and sneeze into your elbow and wash your hands frequently. Stay safe and healthy to protect yourself, your loved ones and our community.”

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.