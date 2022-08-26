New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is projected to win the party’s primary for the 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino.

The Associated Press called the race at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday.

While former President Trump did not endorse either candidate in the primary, both Langworthy and Paladino jockeyed for his support.

Langworthy has criticized Paladino for his past donations to New York Democrats, including Hillary Clinton. Paladino painted Langworthy as a career politician.

Langworthy will likely coast through November’s general election in a district the Cook Political Report rates as “solid Republican.”