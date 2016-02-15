Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
China’s Qu Dongyu elected as new FAO general director
Top Stories
Regional divide opens up in sports betting legislation
Census, redistricting top remaining Supreme Court cases
The Latest: China’s Qu Dongyu is new chief of UN food agency
Giant squid captured on camera for the first time in the US
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Funding
Record Amount Awarded to Protect Farmland in NYS
Feds rush aid to Puerto Rico amid growing pleas for help
Troy meeting to be held to discuss public pools
Funding announced to help NY communities monitor, report sewage overflows
$2.5M in funding to prevent underage drinking, substance abuse at SUNY, CUNY announced
More Funding Headlines
Schumer pushing for two new historic restoration projects
Gov. Cuomo announces available funding for clean transportation and climate change
Sen. Schumer calls for federal funding for Port of Albany
Proctors Theatre’s financial boost could help nearby businesses
New York state awards $100 million for local road projects
NY to ensure benefits continue for 9/11 volunteers
112-year-old Gloversville library could receive much needed updates
Download our news app