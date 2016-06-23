Skip to content
Fourth Of July
Thousands gather for food, fun and fireworks at Empire State Plaza
Police increase patrols to crack down on drunk driving for July 4 holiday
Annual Pooch Parade held in Saratoga Springs
FULL TEXT: The Declaration of Independence
Setup for annual Empire State Plaza fireworks begins
More Fourth Of July Headlines
Police increasing patrols to crack down on drunken driving
Bridge, road closures suspended in NY for July 4 weekend
Sex offender arrested after probation officer spots him driving in parade
ValleyCats take on the Spikes during Fourth of July game
Ways to keep your pets safe during the 4th of July festivities
Saratoga officials allow residents, visitors to sit on sidewalk for 4th of July celebration
Fourth of July Fireworks: Albany road closures, parking restrictions
NY assemblyman invites Cuomo to Hoosick Falls village pool
Firefighters say ‘leave fireworks to the professionals’
