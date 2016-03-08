Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Regional divide opens up in sports betting legislation
Top Stories
Census, redistricting top remaining Supreme Court cases
The Latest: China’s Qu Dongyu is new chief of UN food agency
Giant squid captured on camera for the first time in the US
Climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Fort Edward
Fort Edward man accused of assaulting, stomping on child
Rabid coyote on the loose in Fort Edward captured
Sheriff’s Office: 23-year-old Fort Edward man in serious condition after hit-and-run
4-year-old assault victim, Kaiden Rice, continues to recover
Some Fort Edward residents under boil water notice
More Fort Edward Headlines
Vigil held for young girl fighting for her life after alleged assault by stepmother
Fort Edward woman arrested, charged for causing serious physical injuries to 4-year-old girl
Hot Air Balloon to visit Fort Edward Union Free School District
Watervliet woman caught with cocaine, pills in her panties
World’s Best Boot Camp helps local woman walk again after 16 years
Police investigate Glens Falls National Bank robbery in Fort Edward
1950s GE building on closed upstate NY site to be demolished
Water line break prompts boil water advisory in Fort Edward
‘Safe transaction zone’ created in Washington Co.
Download our news app