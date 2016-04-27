Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Regional divide opens up in sports betting legislation
Top Stories
Census, redistricting top remaining Supreme Court cases
The Latest: China’s Qu Dongyu is new chief of UN food agency
Giant squid captured on camera for the first time in the US
Climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Ford
Ford Motor Company made a crib that mimics nighttime drives to get your baby to go to sleep
Ford recalling 53,000 trucks that can roll away while parked
Lawsuit claims Ford Explorers may be making hundreds of owners sick
Ford cancels plans for Mexico plant, announces 700 new U.S. jobs
Ford recalls 680,000 cars; seat belts may not hold in crash
More Ford Headlines
Ford recalls Focus hatchbacks for latch release problem
Ford adds 1.5M vehicles to door latch recall
Ford recalling 830K vehicles for faulty doors
Ford recalls 271K pickups to fix brake fluid leak
Ford recalls 202K pickups, SUVs, cars to fix transmissions
Download our news app