Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
UN food agency members vote to elect new director general
Top Stories
Iranian general warns US against uncontrollable scope of war
The Latest: Bolton says US ‘prudence’ on Iran isn’t weakness
Ethiopia says coup attempt thwarted, military chief killed
Bikers, military vets mourn 7 killed in rural highway crash
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Fbi
Facing indictment, GOP Rep. Chris Collins stepping down
Does Rick Pitino have interest in coaching the Siena Saints?
Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer
US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC
New York’s Criminal Database will now have access to FBI records
More Fbi Headlines
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down, effective immediately
FBI didn’t tell US targets as Russian hackers hunted emails
FBI searches Las Vegas gunman’s house again
FBI: Flight attendant broke wine bottle over man’s head during in-flight altercation
President Trump to nominate former justice department official Christopher Wray as FBI director
FBI seeks man accused of ‘illicit sexual contact’ during Wreath Laying Ceremony
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
Comey sought more Russia probe resources before firing
Trump abruptly axes FBI’s Comey in midst of Russia probe
Man accused of molestation, stealing crash victim’s identity arrested after 16 years
Download our news app