Epa
Lawmakers seek to protect funding for Chesapeake Bay restoration
EPA chief spent millions on security and travel
Cynthia Nixon traveled to Hoosick Falls to hear concerns related to PFOA
EPA holds 2nd public meeting on Hudson River cleanup in Saratoga Springs
EPA starts testing process in Ballston Spa
More Epa Headlines
First steps of testing for chemicals underway in Ballston Spa
EPA addresses concerns regarding closed dry cleaners leaking chemicals
Homes to be tested for air contamination after chemicals leak from abandoned dry cleaners
EPA responds to Hudson River cleanup findings
EPA finalizes plan to cleanup Housatonic River
New car mileage estimates drop as EPA changes test formula
Senator Gillibrand requires EPA to test all public water systems in U.S. for unregulated contaminants
Joint hearing held in Albany to review PFOA crisis response
EPA a no-show at first hearing on PFOA contamination
EPA discusses revised standards to protect farm workers’ health
