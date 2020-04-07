Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
New York State FY 2021 Budget
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Updates
Special Reports
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Digital Daybreak
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Local family spreads joy amidst the challenges of coronavirus
Video
Large local Italian family surprises relative with parade, meatballs
Video
The ticks are out, be prepared
Video
CNY sheriff’s department shows love to hospital workers
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Saints and Danes
Adirondack Thunder
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Adventures at Home
Capital Region Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Protecting Yourself Online
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Lottery
Horoscopes
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force holding daily briefing
Latest News
Important Resources
School Information
Watch Updates from Officials
education department
Education Department waives Regents, per Cuomo’s directive
Video
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
Local family spreads joy amidst the challenges of coronavirus
Video
CNY sheriff’s department shows love to hospital workers
Video
NY lawmakers seek to protect renters during pandemic
Video
Cuomo: Apex depends on continued social distancing
Video
Fort Plain gives back with food drive
Video
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first