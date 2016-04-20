Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Iranian general warns US against uncontrollable scope of war
Top Stories
The Latest: Iranian general warns US against war
Ethiopia leader says coup attempt thwarted in regional state
Bikers, military vets mourn 7 killed in rural highway crash
Delay in opening of South Troy Pool
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Edson Thevenin
NY Attorney General releases report into the death of Edson Thevenin
Court rules in favor of NY AG to investigate Troy police-involved fatal shooting
Schneiderman to investigate Rensselaer Co. DA in Thevenin case
Officer accused of killing Edson Thevenin wants lawsuit thrown out
Lawsuit filed against Troy PD in fatal shooting of local man
More Edson Thevenin Headlines
Thevenin family files notice of claim against City of Troy, police, DA
Battle between AG, DA over Troy officer-involved shooting case continues
Rensselaer Co. DA will not comment on the Troy officer-involved shooting case
Second witness claims to have seen fatal officer-involved shooting in Troy
Cuomo gives AG Schneiderman explicit authority to investigate death of Edson Thevenin
Witness claims to have seen fatal officer-involved shooting in Troy
Family of man shot by Troy police speak out, want answers from Troy PD
Attorney discusses next steps after NY AG sues Rensselaer Co. DA
NY Attorney General sues Rensselaer County DA over officer-involved shooting
Family of man killed in Hoosick Street police involved shooting speaks to NEWS10 ABC
Download our news app