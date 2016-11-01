Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
The Latest: Iranian general warns US against war
Top Stories
Ethiopia leader says coup attempt thwarted in regional state
Bikers, military vets mourn 7 killed in rural highway crash
Delay in opening of South Troy Pool
Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Dwi
Ridesharing is part of the game during NCAA Tournament weekend in Albany
Albany County Sheriff: DWI crash leaves 3 hospitalized, 1 in serious condition
Basketball tournament honors Averill Park grad killed by drunk driver
Troy officer charged with DWI pleads not guilty
Video shows DWI suspect doing cartwheels during sobriety test
More Dwi Headlines
Certain breathalyzer results deemed unreliable, thousands of cases impacted
Nassau man found guilty in fatal DWI crash
Schenectady man faces DWI charges after driving with BAC more than two times legal limit
Man charged with DWI after rollover accident
Albany officer arrested for DWI
Police: Ravena man arrested for drunk driving to a police barracks
State plow driver in 2 crashes, charged with DWI last month
Police: Man charged with DWI after multi-car crash sends teen to hospital
Police: Woman arrested for drug charges, Leandra’s Law after traffic stop
Police: Glenville man arrested for DWI after almost hitting trick-or-treaters
Download our news app