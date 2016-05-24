Skip to content
Driving
State-wide “speed week” traffic safety crackdown begins
New York testing out ‘textalyzer’ to bust drivers for texting while driving
New Tostitos bag doubles as a ‘breathalyzer’
What to know about driving in winter weather
Travelers being cautious as they head home from the Thanksgiving weekend
More Driving Headlines
Mass. readies for switch to all-electronic tolls on turnpike
Mom calls the cops on 3-year-old daughter over seat belt
Pokemon Go linked to distracted driving, responsible for at least 14 crashes, study says
Gas prices drop to 12-year low
GEICO invests in efforts to curb distracted driving
Joy-riding pups crash into Wal-Mart
Crash deaths far worse in US than other affluent countries
Police investigating woman driving with baby on her lap
Police: Man caught driving with 19 pending suspensions on his license
Funeral home billboard tells drivers to text and drive
