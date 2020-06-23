Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
New York State FY 2021 Budget
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Updates
Special Reports
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Digital Daybreak
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Noose in Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage had been there since 2019, FBI says
Video
Senate Democrats to block Republican effort to reform policing
Video
Photograph taken by Albany student wins Congressional art award
Video
Schenectady paints “Black Lives Matter” across Jay Street, Capital Region artists show their support
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Saints and Danes
Japan 2020
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Adventures at Home
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Class of 2020 Senior Send-off
Lottery
Horoscopes
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Downtal Albany
$350k in grants announced for Downtown Albany and Central Avenue small businesses
Click Below to set up your cable box
No Neighbor Hungry Campaign
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
Phase Four reopening will not include gyms, malls
Fauci: Spike in new COVID-19 cases as states reopen is ‘disturbing’
Video
Senators prepare for 2nd wave of coronavirus
Video
Workers could be stuck with bill for COVID-19 testing
Video
State, federal primary elections take place across New York
Video
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first