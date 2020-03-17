Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Special Reports
Border Report Tour
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Digital Daybreak
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Ellis Medicine cancels most visitation in response to COVID-19
Cohoes declares coronavirus state of emergency
Price Chopper shifting hours for coronavirus again
Restaurant leaders looking to help community amid business shut down
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Saints and Danes
Adirondack Thunder
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Capital Region Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Protecting Yourself Online
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Lottery
Horoscopes
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
First confirmed case of coronavirus in Rensselaer County
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings and Delays
Traffic
dix wilderness
Glens Falls hiker spends 12+ hours lost in Dix Wilderness before chopper rescue
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
Ellis Medicine cancels most visitation in response to COVID-19
Cohoes declares coronavirus state of emergency
Price Chopper shifting hours for coronavirus again
Bennington hospital suspends non-urgent appointments to limit density
Biden wins Florida as coronavirus disrupts primary voting
More Coronavirus Outbreak