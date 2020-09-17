Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Updates
Special Reports
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Assemblyman Santabarbara introducing bipartisan bill for harsher penalties in drive-by shootings
CDC issues Halloween 2020 guidelines, color-coded coronavirus risk map
9/19/2020: Last weekend of Summer, but it sure feels like Fall!
Video
Albany police investigating early morning shooting
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
The Big Game
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Giving on 10
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Hispanic Heritage Month
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
dissemination of matter harmful to minors
Pittsfield ex-coach arraigned for sexual misconduct charges
Click Below to set up your cable box
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
CDC issues Halloween 2020 guidelines, color-coded coronavirus risk map
Albany County coronavirus update
UAlbany students react to continuing in-person classes as COVID cases increase
Video
Trump says ‘every American’ should have coronavirus vaccine by April 2021
Video
Breaking down the 100 case threshold for NY colleges
Video
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
Breaking down the 100 case threshold for NY colleges
Video
NYS’s School COVID Report Card shows some growing pains
Video
Lansingburgh students take remote learning outside Capitol building in demonstration
Video
2 local school districts offering free breakfast, lunch for fall semester
Video
Amsterdam schools delay in-person learning date
Video
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first