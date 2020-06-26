Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
New York State FY 2021 Budget
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Updates
Special Reports
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Digital Daybreak
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Boy who doctors said wouldn’t survive prepares for 4th birthday
Governor announces applications now open for the “Restoration of Honor Act”
VP Mike Pence says Black Lives Matter wants radical left agenda
NASA names its D.C. headquarters after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Saints and Danes
Japan 2020
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Adventures at Home
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Class of 2020 Senior Send-off
Lottery
Horoscopes
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Cuomo Bridge
Landmarks to be lit in LGBTQ pride flag colors throughout New York
Video
Click Below to set up your cable box
No Neighbor Hungry Campaign
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
Virus reaches ten million cases worldwide
Stimulus check round 2 update: Here’s why next week is crucial
Video
Schenectady County coronavirus update
Efforts to protect president increased
No, you won’t get pneumonia from normal face mask use
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first