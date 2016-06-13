Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Delay in opening of South Troy Pool
Top Stories
Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches
The Latest: US struck Iranian computers earlier this week
North Korea leader receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump
The Latest: Company linked to motorcycle crash cooperating
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Conviction
Judge agrees to vacate Aaron Hernandez murder conviction
Mass. legal principle could overturn murder conviction after Hernandez death
Pennsylvania teen who took Snapchat selfie with dying friend convicted
Court stops ‘Making a Murderer’ inmate’s release
Controversial judgment of teen sneaker thief reversed, conviction vacated
More Conviction Headlines
Woman sentenced to 6-8 years for hit and run crash
Man found guilty of sexual abuse
Download our news app