Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Delay in opening of South Troy Pool
Top Stories
Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches
The Latest: US struck Iranian computers earlier this week
North Korea leader receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump
The Latest: Company linked to motorcycle crash cooperating
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Clinton
No collusion with Russians, Trump Jr. insists to Congress
United pilot removed from flight after ‘rant’ over intercom about Trump, Clinton
Here’s what to do if you have problems at the polls today
No charges being filed against Clinton after review of emails
Donald Trump Says Clinton Has ‘Nobody to Blame But Herself’
More Clinton Headlines
FBI’s October surprise complicates race for Hillary Clinton
Do political yard signs actually help candidates get more votes?
Stressed about the election? If so, you’ve got company (POLL)
State official sought change in Clinton email
Local students at Siena College react to second presidential debate
Local professor speaks out about debate Sunday night
Clinton’s plan to make public university tuition F-R-E-E
Texas is now home to a-maize-ing Trump, Clinton corn maze
State: Benghazi emails involving Clinton recovered by FBI
Clinton, Sanders to meet as DC marks final primary
Download our news app