Clifton Park
2 dead, 3 injured in serious two-car crash
NYSP seeking driver in Friday night pedestrian hit and run
State-wide “speed week” traffic safety crackdown begins
Easter festivities take place throughout Capital Region
Fire takes place at Clifton Park apartment
More Clifton Park Headlines
Local kids learn to stand up to bullies
Emphasizing safety after Long Island teen dies following accident at football practice
Clifton Park doggy day care facility catches fire
Texas fugitive found camping in Clifton Park
Shenendehowa CSD asking $1.3M for undeveloped land
Schenectady man accused of hitting local pub owner, 73, with vehicle
Halfmoon police standoff comes to a peaceful conclusion
Local travel agent pleads guilty to stealing from her clients
Several people displaced after fire damages apartment complex at Friars Gate in Clifton Park
Pancakes with a Purpose: Get a free short stack at IHOP for National Pancake Day
