Charlotte Mccue
Cracking down on Log Bay Day
Lake George Park Commission passes resolution shutting down Log Bay Day
Alex West sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison in fatal Lake George boating crash
Jury finds Alex West guilty on most charges in fatal Lake George boating crash
Closing arguments wrap up in the Alex West trial
More Charlotte Mccue Headlines
McCue’s grandfather gives emotional testimony in Alex West trial
Jury selection takes place in fatal Lake George boating crash case
Alexander West arraigned in Lake George fatal hit-and-run boating crash
Fundraiser established in memory of young Lake George boating crash victim
Timeline of events of the fatal boating hit-and-run on Lake George
911 calls of fatal boating accident on Lake George
Former coach shocked Lake George man involved in fatal boating hit-and-run
Police seek information in Lake George boat hit-and-run
