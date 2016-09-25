Skip to content
Charity
Stewart’s Holiday Match Sets New Record
Basketball brings hope to a community in recovery
Charity group wants your leftover eclipse glasses
Cancer patient donates years’ worth of pizza to food bank
Sick children design shoes, clothing for Nike
More Charity Headlines
Austrian house where Hitler was born to house charity agency
‘Baking Memories 4 Kids’ sends ill children to Disney World with cookie sales
Governor Cuomo launches statewide holiday drive to benefit New Yorkers in need
Joy in Childhood Foundation celebrates season of giving
24 hour Roll-A-Thon raising money for Make-A-Wish
Regional Food Bank launches holiday hunger appeal
Walk held Saturday to raise awareness for ALS
Fourth annual ‘Faceoff for a Cause’ held to raise money for ‘Wounded Warrior Project’
First annual Duck Derby raises funds for autism
“Packers Backers” raise money for cancer research
Download our news app