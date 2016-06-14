Skip to content
Cdc
“Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy”: CDC warns of Honey Smacks Salmonella outbreak
CDC: Parasite infections in pools on the rise nationwide
Drug-resistant fungal infection identified in 122 people across 7 states
CDC report: Nearly half of US adults infected with genital HPV
Study: US Salmon can contain tapeworm which can grow 30 feet long
CDC: US abortion rate falls to lowest level in decades
Wesley Health Center says water test results find 5 positive tests for Legionella bacteria
The deer is America’s deadliest animal
Study finds kissing and cuddling kittens could be deadly
Sen. Gillibrand requesting CDC to conduct public health assessments around Saint Gobain site
NY Health Department receiving funds to combat prescription drug overdose and abuse
Sen. Schumer announcing grants to help Troy firefighters
CDC warning about backyard chickens after hundreds become ill
CDC committee recommends not using nasal spray flu vaccine for upcoming flu season
CDC posts plan for dealing with any Zika outbreaks in US
Download our news app