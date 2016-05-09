Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Japan beats out tough competition in SailGP event win over U.S. and Australia
Top Stories
UN food agency members vote to elect new director general
Bolton warns Iran not to mistake US ‘prudence’ for weakness
The Latest: Bolton says US ‘prudence’ on Iran isn’t weakness
Ethiopia says coup attempt thwarted, military chief killed
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Cats
Local Shelter Offering “Two Fur One” Fundraising Event
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society waiving adoption fees on some cats Sunday
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society heads to Puerto Rico to help stray animals
To declaw cats or not? New Jersey could be first with ban
SPCA seizes 100-plus snakes, birds from western NY home
More Cats Headlines
You can now bring your pets on the entire Amtrak Vermonter route
NY man wins storage unit in auction, finds 40 dead cats inside
Man pleads guilty to torturing, killing 20 cats
Alaska council to vote on cat leash law
Fostered cat mistakenly adopted out to be returned to foster family
10th Annual Feline Fest finds cats and kittens their forever homes
Female inmates at Albany County Jail caring for cats, kittens under new program
Pets rescued from flooded West Virginia shelter available in the Capital Region
Minor league baseball team to wear jerseys featuring images of cats
Pampering your pets: At-home grooming tips for dogs and cats
Download our news app