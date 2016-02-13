Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches
Top Stories
The Latest: US struck Iranian computers earlier this week
North Korea leader receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump
The Latest: Company linked to motorcycle crash cooperating
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Car Accident
One man killed in fatal crash on Route 30
Police investigating fatal one car accident in Schoharie Co.
Man accused of driving under influence of fentanyl charged with killing woman in head-on crash
Woman in serious condition after pedestrian-involved car crash
Man struck, killed on Washington Avenue Extension has been identified; friends speak out
More Car Accident Headlines
3 killed in 40-vehicle pileup on slick Michigan interstate
Man killed in four-car crash in Saratoga
Police investigating pedestrian accident in Cohoes
Man pleads guilty to causing car accident that led to police chase
Car carrying 10 people in East Durham crashes, kills one & injures 9
6-year-old girl in stable condition after being hit by car
Car accident in Ghent sends two to the hospital overnight
Police: NY Nanny pushes stroller out of way as car hits her
Woman arrested, charged with DWI after allegedly causing an accident near Seward Place and Nott St.
Download our news app