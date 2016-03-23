Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
The Latest: US struck Iranian computers earlier this week
Top Stories
North Korea leader receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump
The Latest: Company linked to motorcycle crash cooperating
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death
2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Boy
‘Miraculous’: Teen survives 12 hours in Los Angeles sewage
For the first time, American Girl’s newest doll is a boy
Terminally ill 5-year-old boy dies in Santa’s arms
Florida boy calls 911 to invite police officers to Thanksgiving dinner
Police: Couple had sex in McDonald’s lot in front of 6-year-old boy
More Boy Headlines
Tiny baby goes home after 307 days in hospital
Toddler dies after being suffocated by bean bag chair
Boy, 5, uses allowance to buy lunch for police
9-year-old boy snuggles up to big brother and dies after being shot
Cops: Boy in car screams after parents possibly overdose
Boy fatally stabbed walking home from school
Boy who donated hair for cancer patients has been diagnosed with cancer
Police: Boy, 11, tried to start fire in Greenville school’s bathroom
Download our news app