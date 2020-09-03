Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Updates
Special Reports
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
10 in Toga
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Police looking for tractor-trailer after fatal hit and run on NYS Thruway
Great Barrington renames school after civil rights activist Du Bois
Getting in the money for racing’s last weekend
Video
September 4 is Blood Donation Day
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Adventures at Home
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Hispanic Heritage Month
10 in Toga
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Class of 2020 Senior Send-off
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
blood donation
September 4 is Blood Donation Day
Click Below to set up your cable box
No Neighbor Hungry Campaign
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
New York State’s new positive coronavirus test results under 1% for 28th day
Warren County coronavirus update
Troy law enforcement holding press conference on off duty officer-involved shooting
Video
Albany County coronavirus update
Lake George restaurant weeks set to celebrate businesses with fall themes
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
SUNY Oneonta reports 507 total COVID-19 cases
School district reopening plans broken down by county
House Democrats press Senate to take up Heroes Act for school funding
Video
NEWS10 tours Rensselaer City School District as staff prepare for in-person learning
Video
Cuomo announces creation of coronavirus school testing dashboard
More Classroom Progress Report
10 in Toga
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first