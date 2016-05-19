Skip to content
Bethlehem
Bethlehem police searching for suspect in knife-point Stewart’s robbery
Bethlehem Central School District bus driver accused of having child porn
Police: Local middle school teacher arrested after possessing marijuana at school
Bethlehem police investigating several car break-ins, theft
Police arrest bowling alley owner accused of sharing child pornography
More Bethlehem Headlines
Police: Man shot in hunting incident in Glenmont
Bethlehem police investigating multiple reports of theft from parked vehicles
Troy, Bethlehem to face off in Liberty Division showdown
Multiple agencies respond to suspicious device at CSX rail yard
Crews responded to natural gas leak in North Bethlehem
Independence Day celebrated with vintage baseball in Bethlehem
Lightning strikes Bethlehem home during storm
Bethlehem students forgo senior prank to honor Orlando victims
Cross country cyclists raising cancer awareness make stop in Bethlehem
Preschoolers dance for literacy during annual preschool prom
