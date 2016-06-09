Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
North Korea: Kim receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump
Top Stories
The Latest: Officials seek help in motorcycle crash probe
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death
2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Autism
How do you make a destination autism-friendly?
NYS Budget includes Autism training for police and first responders
RPI scientists develop blood test for autism
Store goes above and beyond for autistic child, pampers mother
Trump meets with vaccine skeptic, considers autism commission, alarming doctors
More Autism Headlines
Girl with autism sings powerful rendition of ‘Hallelujah’
Gov. Cuomo signs bill creating NY’s first Autism Spectrum Advisory Board
Father’s search for replacement sippy cup for son with severe autism goes viral
First annual Duck Derby raises funds for autism
College football player has lunch with boy with autism
California inmates train puppies to help wounded veterans and people with autism
Assemblyman urging Gov. Cuomo to sign state’s first Autism Action Plan
Local premiere of inspirational autism story will benefit Autism Society
Folding pizza boxes unfolds opportunities for local teen with autism
Local teen arrested for Harassment after alleged cyberbullying
Download our news app