Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
North Korea: Kim receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump
Top Stories
The Latest: Officials seek help in motorcycle crash probe
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death
2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Assault
Fort Edward man accused of assaulting, stomping on child
New Scotland woman arrested for assault with a 2-foot-long candle holder
Troy Police ask for help identifying suspect in connection with attempted assault, abduction
Sheriff: Two arrested for assaulting man after “road rage” incident
Four men plead guilty in hotel assault
More Assault Headlines
Cops: Man’s bad dream over infidelity lead to wife’s assault
Police arrest man accused of robbing, beating victim
Man accused of forcing his way into apartment, sexually assaulting woman sentenced
Police: Queensbury man assaulted child, put her in hospital
Student arraigned in connection with LaSalle School stabbing
7-year-old assaulted by adult inside a Washington D.C. school
Trump accused of sexual conduct with porn star
Another person charged in Eagleton School assault case
2 arrested after a reported assault outside Gloversville PD
Vigil held for young girl fighting for her life after alleged assault by stepmother
Download our news app