Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
North Korea: Kim receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump
Top Stories
The Latest: Officials seek help in motorcycle crash probe
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death
2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Arrest
Two Utah police officers put on paid leave over nurse blood draw arrest
London police arrest another attack suspect
Tiger Woods says medication, not alcohol, led to DUI arrest
Manchester police arrest 3 more people in connection with bombing
Schenectady Police make arrest in recent rash of armed robberies
More Arrest Headlines
One Direction singer arrested after altercation with photographer
Former BOCES employee assigned to Rotterdam CSD pleads not guilty to forcible touching
Police: Woman accused of smuggling razor blade, drugs inside body cavity
State troopers arrest man for stealing cash from employee desks
Woman charged with stealing food benefits from disabled residents
Two men arrested for possessing forged documents, 15 grams of marijuana
Woman pours glue into ATMs after card repeatedly declined
Utah police arrest 2 after catching ‘peeping tom’ drone
Police: Saugerties man arrested on child pornography charges
Police: Gloversville woman had repeated sexual contact with child
Download our news app