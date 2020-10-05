Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Saratoga Springs to livestream budget presentation Tuesday
SUNY campus police to undergo routine COVID-19 testing
The 2-degree difference: Seasonal survival of ski resorts
Video
Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Fall Foliage Report
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
The Big Game
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Giving on 10
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Hispanic Heritage Month
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Arcadia
New community solar projects available to residents of the Berkshires
Click Below to set up your cable box
Download our news app
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds
Coronavirus Outbreak
SUNY campus police to undergo routine COVID-19 testing
Vermont reports 33 new virus cases; 26 linked to worker outbreak at Champlain Orchards
Video
Trump takes off mask at White House after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center
Video
Albany County coronavirus update
SUNY Cortland switching to online learning starting on Wednesday
Video
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
SUNY campus police to undergo routine COVID-19 testing
Lawmakers, advocates press for Governor to sign ‘Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act’
Video
NYS school districts to get head start on T-Mobile student internet program
SUNY launches ‘Reach Out SUNY’ mental health program
Video
Cuomo on testing in hotspot schools: ‘Aggressive enforcement’ starting Monday
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first