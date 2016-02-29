Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
The Latest: Officials seek help in motorcycle crash probe
Top Stories
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death
2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep
Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Alexis Briggs
Some charges dropped as jury selected in CDTA bus assault case
Local activist groups absent when former UAlbany student accepted plea deal
Alexis Briggs, suspended UAlbany student involved in CDTA bus attack, takes plea deal
Former UAlbany student facing charges after CDTA bus fight expected in court Tuesday
Two former UAlbany women charged with racial CDTA attack reject plea bargains
More Alexis Briggs Headlines
New action taken against women accused in CDTA bus attack
Video of police questioning 3 women accused in CDTA bus assault released
3 former UAlbany students charged in CDTA bus attack indicted
UAlbany women charged with lying about CDTA attack take case to grand jury
3 UAlbany students charged in CDTA incident refuse plea deal, case to go to grand jury
Local Black Lives Matter group supports students charged in CDTA incident
Student conduct hearing held for 3 UAlbany students charged in CDTA attack
Attorneys of UAlbany student charged in CDTA bus attack releases statement chastising university
Local feminist group standing by UAlbany women accused in CDTA bus attack
All three UAlbany students plead not-guilty to charges on CDTA bus
Download our news app