Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
The Latest: Officials seek help in motorcycle crash probe
Top Stories
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death
2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep
Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Albany Police
Albany Police respond to two robberies and a burglary over the weekend
Albany Police investigating Saturday night shooting on Grandview Terrace
Albany PD demonstrate potential body cameras to be used by officers
Man shot in the leg in Albany
Police identify man fatally shot at Rocks Bar Thursday morning
More Albany Police Headlines
Albany Police investigating Thanksgiving day shooting on Clinton Ave
Police investigating Quail Street shooting
Allegations of Albany officer having “relations with underage individuals”
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning
Man convicted on drug charges doesn’t show up for court
Pop-up BBQ works to bridge gap between Albany PD, community
Speed limit on Washington Avenue in Albany to change Friday
Teens graduate from Albany PD cadet program
Police investigating Tuesday night shooting in Albany
Albany Police to discuss upcoming body camera policies
Download our news app