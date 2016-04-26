Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
The Latest: Officials seek help in motorcycle crash probe
Top Stories
Hall of Fame trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death
2020 Democrats strongly defend abortion rights at forum
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep
Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Albany County
Local boxer, 11, named Albany County Citizen of the Month
Albany Co. corrections officer charged with sex assaults
Fundraiser held to help local corrections officer battling cancer
Albany County budget continues trend of zero tax rate increases
Albany Co. Sheriff’s Office holds Open House for National Preparedness Month
More Albany County Headlines
Former Albany city judge could become county public defender
Volunteer honored as Albany County Citizen of the Month
New officers sworn into duty in Albany County
New program offers incarcerated vets a full-time job upon release
Officials confirm case of Zika virus in Albany County
Albany Co. conducts car seat checks in Colonie
Some call for veto on Albany Co. law that raises age to buy tobacco related products
Albany County Rail Trail opens path leading from Delmar to South Pearl Street
Albany Co. passes law that raises age to buy tobacco related products
Albany Co. considers law that would raise age to buy tobacco related products
Download our news app