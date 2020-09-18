Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
Traffic
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Updates
Special Reports
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
Entertainment
North Country
Stocks
Technology
Top Stories
Restaurants anticipate another hurdle as temperatures get colder
Video
Protesters call on Sen. Lindsey Graham to stop confirmation of SCOTUS nominee
Video
West Coast wildfire smoke has crossed the Atlantic, now reaches Finland
Civil rights leader Rev. Robert Graetz passes away at 92
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
Video Center
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
The Big Game
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Giving on 10
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Hispanic Heritage Month
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Destination NY
Veterans Voices
Let’s Review Cinema
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
aggravated unlicensed operation
Mount Vernon man arrested after alleged drug bust at Scottish Inn
Click Below to set up your cable box
Download our news app
Coronavirus Outbreak
Restaurants anticipate another hurdle as temperatures get colder
Video
Albany County advises attendees of unpermitted dance competition to get tested
Video
Essex County/Essex Center coronavirus update
Restaurants call for looser capacity restrictions
Video
Warren County budget changes as coronavirus creates windfalls and new costs in stride
Video
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
Beekmantown schools go remote after student, teacher test positive for COVID-19
Low and moderate risk high school sports begin to practice Monday
Video
Breaking down the 100 case threshold for NY colleges
Video
NYS’s School COVID Report Card shows some growing pains
Video
Lansingburgh students take remote learning outside Capitol building in demonstration
Video
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first