Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
U.S. Water Ski Show Team provides entertainment and educational lessons
Top Stories
Crews responding to fire at Lafarge Plant
Mormon church warning: Beware of those fancy coffee drinks
Hudson City Police Department responds to stabbing of 19-year-old over alleged ‘girlfriend’ argument
Local man accused of slashing teen in the face with 2-foot long sword
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
NEWS10 ABC Backpack Giveaway
NY State Family Fun Pack
Off the Beaten Path
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
AFL
Albany Empire victory tour
Download our news app