Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep
Top Stories
Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats
6th Annual Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival
White House unveils $50 billion Palestinian economic plan
RISSE Together community playground breaks ground
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Active Shooter
Local school district considers adding full-time officer
Albany officials prepare community for active shooter situations
Emergency preparedness training held at UAlbany
11 injured following stabbing attack by student on Ohio State campus
Police: 1 person shot at Oklahoma City airport
More Active Shooter Headlines
Crossgates Mall workers trained for active shooter situations
Authorities: 4 dead in shooting at mall north of Seattle
Soldier arrested after active shooter incident at Fort Campbell
SCCC mistakenly sends out ‘active shooter’ tweet
Police: Mariaville car fires caused by arson, shots fired reports remain unfounded
Albany Police video outlines tips to surviving an active shooter event
Schumer wants $15M funded toward active shooter training
Local, state agencies swarm Voorheesville HS, carrying out active shooter drill
Guilderland PD train how to respond in active shooter scenario
Download our news app