Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Trump postpones nationwide immigration enforcement sweep
Top Stories
Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats
6th Annual Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival
White House unveils $50 billion Palestinian economic plan
RISSE Together community playground breaks ground
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Accident
2 dead, 3 injured in serious two-car crash
NYSP investigating fatal three-wheeled motorcycle accident in Rotterdam
Car plows into NYC laundry; 6 injured in apparent accident
Power restored to Green Island residents after car knocked down utility pole
Emphasizing safety after Long Island teen dies following accident at football practice
More Accident Headlines
One person transported via helicopter after rollover crash on Route 113
Police: Driver jumps into Hudson River after hitting motorcyclist in Troy
Elderly man in critical condition after Wednesday morning crash
Motorcycle accident causes major morning backups on I-787
Pedestrian struck and killed by tractor-trailer on NYS Thruway identified
Intersection of Oakwood Ave and Northern Drive reopened after accident
Greenfield woman killed, two others injured in Lake Desolation Road crash
Woman accidentally donates thousands of dollars hidden in husband’s shirts to Goodwill
Police charge 18-year-old for speeding, striking 3 pedestrians
Troopers: Expert skier dies in fall at Catskills ski resort
Download our news app