Abuse
USDA removes animal welfare reports from its website
Police search for caretaker caught abusing 94-year-old woman on camera
Animal Control in North Carolina saves puppies from being buried alive
Man pleads guilty to child sexual assault
Hate-crime charges filed in attack on mentally disabled man
More Abuse Headlines
Wisconsin man accused of locking woman in wooden box, using stun gun to subdue her
Police: Children abused, locked in room found nearly starved to death
Albany woman arrested after police say her dog fell off roof of 4-story building
Heroin killed more Americans than gun crime in 2015
Couple’s house trashed, tagged with swastikas
4-year-old assault victim, Kaiden Rice, continues to recover
Indiana mom accused of injecting feces into son’s IV bag during cancer treatments
Police: Mom abused 5-year-old son, forced him to smoke crack
Teen weighing 55 lbs. hospitalized after 2 years in basement
Police: Man arrested after being accused of pushing, choking girlfriend
