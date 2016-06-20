Skip to content
787
Some remain skeptical of changes coming to Cohoes Boulevard
Neighbors offer mixed reactions to proposed Cohoes Boulevard plans
Motorcycle accident causes major morning backups on I-787
Father of injured driver speaks after police say teens threw rocks from 787
47-year-old woman struck and killed while walking on 787
More 787 Headlines
Court appearance adjourned for the man charged with speeding in the death of Brittany Knight
Mayor of Cohoes: Brittany Knight crossed against traffic light, hit by speeding driver
Cohoes stays focused on increasing pedestrian safety along 787
Pedestrian improvements made on 787 in Cohoes
Officials continue to make section of 787 in Cohoes safer
Cohoes discusses city’s future at open house
Cohoes, DOT officials discuss changes to I-787 after teen dies trying to cross road
Family and friends hold fundraiser to remember teen killed crossing 787
Cohoes city officials meet with DOT on I-787 safety after teen death
Cohoes community calls for increased pedestrian safety after student’s death
