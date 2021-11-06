Zion Freeman leads Queensbury past Averill Park in Class A semi

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park and Queensbury met in the Class A semifinal out of the Capital Division. Winner would advance to the Class A Super Bowl.

The Spartans led 21-20 at the half, extending the lead to 28-20 in the third quarter. Averill Park tied it up at 28, but Queensbury rolled in the 4th quarter, ultimately advancing to the Class A final with a 48-35.

Zion Freeman led the Spartans with 246 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns. Queensbury will take on Burnt Hills for the Class A title.