Young named to All-MAAC Second Team

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Women’s Basketball graduate student Isis Young will conclude her first season in Green and Gold with some hardware, as the Berlin, New Jersey native has earned All-Conference recognition. She was selected to the All-MAAC Second Team, which was announced by the league on Monday morning.



Despite only appearing in only nine games this season, Young has made the most of her time in Green and Gold. She leads the MAAC in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game. She has scored more than 20 points on four occasions, including an outburst of 28 points with a career-high six three pointers at Monmouth on Feb. 3. Averaging just under 36 percent from long distance, Young leads the team in almost every offensive category – which includes minutes (34.2), field goals made (55), and assists (22). Her 18.9 points per game averages almost two points more than Lou Lopez-Senechal (17.0) in second place. Young ranks Top 15 in the MAAC in minutes (7th), three-point percentage (8th), free throw percentage (10th), and assists (13th).



Joining Young on the second team was Katie Armstrong (Fairfield), Dee Dee Davis (Manhattan), Angel Parker (Niagara), and Courtney Warley (Manhattan). On the first team would me Mackenzie DeWees (Quinnipiac), Willow Duffel (Marist), Lou Lopez-Senechal (Fairfield), and Taiah Thornton (Saint Peter’s). Making up the third team would be Sarah Barcello (Marist), Juana Camilion (Iona), Rose Caverly (Quinnipiac), Trinasia Kennedy (Marist), and Kendrea Williams (Saint Peter’s).



Piper and the Saints return to action on Tuesday as the No. 9 seed in the 2020 Hercules Tires MAAC Championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk in Atlantic City. They will face the No. 8 seed Niagara Purple Eagles at 12 PM.