Yattaw takes over Shenendehowa boys basketball program

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The Shenendehowa Board of Education approved Paul Yattaw as the new head coach of the varsity boys basketball team. He takes over a program that Tony Dzikas built into a perennial contender before he stepped down earlier this year.

With classrooms across the hall from one another in both the Watervliet and Shenendehowa school districts, Yattaw says he’s soaked up information from Dzikas for the better part of two decades.

“Doing the extra work, being a good communicator with the folks around you whether it’s the players, the parents, administration,” said Yattaw. “I’d like to put my own little stamp on things, but come on I’ve been given the keys to a Ferrari.”

Yattaw said he got a heartwarming reception from the players when he told them after practice tonight. He compiled a record of 143-24 as the Shenendehowa freshman and JV head coach since 2007. He inherits a varsity team that graduated nine seniors this past year.