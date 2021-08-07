Yanks closer Chapman on injured list with elbow inflammation

by: LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Aroldis Chapman

New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of inflammation in his left elbow.

The Yankees announced the move shortly before playing Seattle.

Chapman didn’t get into the game Friday night when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners. On Thursday, he threw 30 pitches and put two on before retiring Mitch Haniger on a warning track flyball for his 23rd save in 27 chances.

The hard-throwing lefty is 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 43 appearances this season. He lost his closer’s job after allowing three runs on July 4 in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets and had a 10.80 ERA in 15 appearances before returning to closing on July 20 against Philadelphia.

Since regaining his closer’s job, the 33-year-old Chapman has converted seven straight saves and has a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances.

To replace Chapman on the roster, Nick Nelson was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In four stints for the Yankees, Nelson is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in 10 appearances, including two starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

