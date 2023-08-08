EAST GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) — This past season was a special one for the Columbia baseball team, winning the Class A state championship. Their last game might have been in June, but the celebration isn’t done yet.

The New York Yankees will celebrate the Blue Devils at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, August 22nd with a special pregame ceremony before they host the Washington Nationals. If you buy the tickets through Columbia’s link here, you can get up to 50% savings. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Columbia baseball booster club.

A transportation deal is also be offered through Yankee Trails.