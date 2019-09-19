Yankees’ Domingo Germán put on leave over domestic violence

FILE – This is an Aug. 31, 2019, file photo showing New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throwing to first in a pickoff attempt during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, in New York. Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball because of domestic violence. MLB did not give details in its statement Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, but said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.” (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball because of domestic violence.

MLB did not give details in its statement Thursday, but said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.” MLB is investigating and says it will have no further comment.

MLB cited its agreement with the union on domestic violence policy.

The Yankees say in a statement they “fully support all measures being undertaken” by the commissioner and stressed that “domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.” The team adds that MLB will have its “complete cooperation.”

Germán has given the Yankees’ rotation a big lift this year, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA.